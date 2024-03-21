This year's accolade recognises everything from historical houses and cottage retreats to exciting city stays to escapes with beach views.

The 2024 list features properties from all corners of the UK spanning from Herefordshire to Edinburgh, Bath to Dorset.

Vrbo included homes that cater to all tastes but with a particular focus on the current trending outdoor amenities that are becoming so sought after by travellers.

Across the board, the properties offer seven fire pits, two hot tubs and a heated swimming pool, as well as unique additions like private woodland, a grand piano, a tranquil Koi pond, and even a cosy pub just for guests within the home.

“What stands out to me is the range in this year’s Holiday Homes of the Year – there are game rooms for families and private pubs for grown-ups," said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands.

Jon continued: "This year’s list is the best of the best but represents the high calibre of private holiday homes across Vrbo".

Vrbo's Holiday Homes of the Year list, which is now in its third year, selects its winners from the more than 2 million properties worldwide on the Vrbo platform.

The properties are based on comprehensive criteria which include:

A 4.9 or higher star rating

Positive guest reviews

Standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with friends and family

Managed by Premier Hosts

Vrbo's UK Holiday Homes of the Year have been named

Uig, Isle of Skye

Sleeping six, this contemporary escape can be found nestling in the high tide line of Uig.

When choosing this property, Vrbo explains that the holiday home "welcomes you with panoramic views and the possibility of spotting seals right from the deck or cosy living room".

The brand added that the "uninterrupted vistas stretch across Uig Bay to the captivating Ascrib Islands and the picturesque east side of the Waternish peninsula".

Read more about this property via the Vrbo website.

Wimborne, Dorset

The oldest part of this Thatch Cottage in Dorset was built more than 300 years ago.

Its rich history continues, with Vrbo explaining that it was also a broom factory in the 1900’s.

Explaining its choice to add the 10-bedroom holiday home, Vrbo said: "The heart of this picturesque abode lies in its captivating, enclosed courtyard, featuring ample seating, a sizeable and inviting pool, an indulgent jacuzzi and sun terraces.

"It is the perfect haven for relaxation and family gatherings".

Discover more via the Vrbo website.

Dorstone, Herefordshire

The Meadow End Barn can be found in the beautiful Golden Valley on the Welsh borders.

The 19th-century barn welcomes up to 12 guests in 6 bedrooms.

Talking about the property, Vrbo said: "Surrounded by the breathtaking landscapes of the Black Mountains and the Brecon Beacons, it is an ideal starting point for exploration and outdoor activities.

"Whether you are a nature enthusiast or simply seeking a peaceful escape, this charming retreat promises a memorable stay in the heart of the countryside".

Find out more via the Vrbo website.

Bath, Somerset

Vrbo described Mignon House as "a residence that effortlessly marries timeless elegance with modern comfort.

The Georgian property, which spans four floors, traces its roots back to 1740.

The travel brand continued: "This historical gem radiates the charm of the Georgian era, showcasing original features that offer a captivating glimpse into the past.

"In a delightful twist of fate, the square just outside Mignon House played host to the filming of Bridgerton in 2022, adding a touch of glamour that set-jetters will love.

"Here, the urban charm of Bath is right at the doorstep, waiting to be discovered and savoured".

Learn more via Vrbo's website.

City of Edinburgh

With stunning views of central Edinburgh, the castle and the Firth of Forth, Vrbo explains that this Georgian Townhouse "offers a unique blend of modern comfort and historic charm".

The six-bedroom house comes with a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room, grand piano and cosy fireplace.

Verbo added: "There are plenty of spaces for families and groups to find every comfort to be at this home-away-from-home.

"Centrally located amidst the bustling streets and vibrant atmosphere of the city, you’ll find yourself immersed in the rich tapestry of Edinburgh’s cultural heritage".

Discover more about this property via the Vrbo website.

Faringdon, Oxfordshire

The Oat Barn is a "meticulously refurbished sanctuary nestled serenely amidst the picturesque English countryside near the Cotswolds," according to Vrbo.

Describing the 7-bedroom holiday home, the experts said: "This exquisite retreat invites you to immerse yourself in the allure of this spacious abode".

They added that the home is "adorned with timeless character features such as lofty ceilings, exposed timber beams, and a welcoming Jetmaster open fire.

"Step outside to the tranquil terrace and meticulously landscaped garden, an idyllic retreat to unwind after days of exploration in the nearby villages, towns, and countryside".