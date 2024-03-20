US theatre star Marisha Wallace and YouTuber Zeze Millz were the next two housemates to be booted from the reality TV show.

They both faced a public vote against former This Morning presenter Fern Britton and Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin – who put himself forward to receive a “killer nomination” during an earlier task.

Did they serve, or did they ✨serve✨? #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/bsvXIoL7F4 — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 19, 2024

Tuesday's vote-off took place days after Levi Roots and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu saw their time in the Big Brother house come to an end during Friday’s (March 15) first double eviction.

During her exit interview, Marisha told Late and Live presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best “I’m just happy I wasn’t booed”, after the live audience were heard chanting “get Fern out”.

This came after a dispute between Fern, 66 and Nikita, 26 about age during last night’s episode.

Fern told Nikita: “I’m just saying, never look at an old person and think they’re old, we’re still in our heads 26” after he complimented her stripey jumper describing it as fashionable.

The pair remain in the house alongside Louis Walsh, Bradley Riches, David Potts and Colson Smith.

On the ITV2 after-show, Marisha also spoke about the tense discussion she had with Ekin-Su after accusing her of playing “games” following her appearances on Love Island and the US version of The Traitors.

Marisha said that she has trust issues and she should have told Ekin-Su that she felt “a bit wary of you” rather than saying that she was concerned that the reality star will “win the public vote” in the future final.

Meanwhile, Zeze spoke about not seeing “eye-to-eye” with former X Factor judge Louis.

“I think me and Louis are from different generations, he comes from a time where they can say a lot of things and it was OK, and I can’t keep my mouth shut, I have to speak up about it,” she said.

Last night, AJ and Will announced there will be a shock eviction on Wednesday (March 20) ahead of the final on Friday (March 22).

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV1 and ITVX tonight at 9pm.