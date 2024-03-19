To be eligible for the money, you need to switch your existing current account to either an Everyday Current Account, Santander Edge Current Account, Santander Edge Up Current Account, or Private Current Account v2.

You’ll need to complete the full switch, pay in at least £1,500 and set up two active direct debits within 60 days.

The £185 will be paid within 90 days once you have met the criteria.

New customers can switch online through the Santander website, over phone, or in branch, but existing Santander customers must visit a branch. Customers who have previously had a Santander switch bonus are not eligible for this latest offer.

Santander Edge:

Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert.com said its "top pick" of the Santander accounts is the Santander Edge.

You can get 1% cashback, capped at £10 a month, on energy, council tax, broadband, TV, mobile and water bills, and 1% on supermarket, fuel and train spending, again capped at £10 a month.

But do keep in mind this account comes with a £3 monthly fee. You also get access to a linked saver that pays 4% on up to £4,000 for the first year.

Andrea Melville, Director of Current Accounts, Savings and Business Banking, Santander said: “With finances often stretched these days, we know customers want a current account that not only suits their everyday banking needs, but that also delivers additional ongoing value.

"Our new switching offer not only provides a quick boost to customers’ finances, but forms part of the wider value package we provide through our Edge accounts.”