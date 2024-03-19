Martin Lewis' finance experts have had their say on Santander's new £185 switch offer for new and existing customers.
To be eligible for the money, you need to switch your existing current account to either an Everyday Current Account, Santander Edge Current Account, Santander Edge Up Current Account, or Private Current Account v2.
You’ll need to complete the full switch, pay in at least £1,500 and set up two active direct debits within 60 days.
The £185 will be paid within 90 days once you have met the criteria.
Stop! Think Fraud. We’re supporting the Home Office’s campaign to raise awareness and education around fraud.— Santander UK (@santanderuk) February 12, 2024
Taking a moment to stop, think and check before making a payment, purchase or sharing your personal details, can help to protect yourself and your money. https://t.co/nhOa90niRw
New customers can switch online through the Santander website, over phone, or in branch, but existing Santander customers must visit a branch. Customers who have previously had a Santander switch bonus are not eligible for this latest offer.
Santander Edge:
Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert.com said its "top pick" of the Santander accounts is the Santander Edge.
You can get 1% cashback, capped at £10 a month, on energy, council tax, broadband, TV, mobile and water bills, and 1% on supermarket, fuel and train spending, again capped at £10 a month.
Recommended reading:
'Double council tax' rule to come in from April in England
Martin Lewis addresses 'annoying' spring budget comments
Recession: Expert shares 6 tips to help with your finances
But do keep in mind this account comes with a £3 monthly fee. You also get access to a linked saver that pays 4% on up to £4,000 for the first year.
Andrea Melville, Director of Current Accounts, Savings and Business Banking, Santander said: “With finances often stretched these days, we know customers want a current account that not only suits their everyday banking needs, but that also delivers additional ongoing value.
"Our new switching offer not only provides a quick boost to customers’ finances, but forms part of the wider value package we provide through our Edge accounts.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here