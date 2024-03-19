The 60-year-old last appeared on the show as a panellist in 2014 after first joining the line-up 10 years before.

Speaking about her departure, Jane previously commented: "It's easy to keep doing something safe, but I'm a singer. It's been an incredible ten years and I've loved every minute of it."

Lately, she has been rumoured to be coming back to the ITV programme for its special anniversary in September this year.

Is Jane McDonald coming back to ITV Loose Women?





Commenting about her rumoured return to the daytime show, a TV source told Bella Magazine: “In September, Loose Women will celebrate 25 years on air, a feat nobody, especially the critics, thought they could achieve."

They added: "But they have proved everybody wrong and bosses want to go all-out with the celebrations, including bringing back some Loose Women legends. And top of the list is Jane McDonald. For many, she is the ultimate Loose Woman and they will do anything to make sure she's involved.”

But now it’s been claimed the Celebrity Gogglebox star has “no plans” to come back.

A spokesperson for Jane has shut down the reports, according to Entertainment Daily, saying: "There are no discussions taking place with regards to Jane returning to Loose Women whatsoever. She always thoroughly enjoys going back as a guest and catching up with the ladies but there's no plans to go back as a panellist."

The Mirror has since contacted representatives of Jane and a spokesperson confirmed this comment was "accurate".

Is Jane McDonald touring the UK in 2024?





Jane, who will start her With All My Love tour in October, was last on Loose Women back in September last year as a guest.

Her new headline tour will see the singer embark on 24 dates around the UK – check if there are tickets still available for a show near you here.

It will begin on October 11 with two nights at the Blackpool Opera House, before Jane performs in Leicester, Glasgow, Liverpool and Cardiff.

She’ll also be taking to the stage at London Palladium on October 14 before continuing to Newcastle, Edinburgh, Brighton and Birmingham.

The UK tour will end in Leeds on October 22 for her “hometown” show.

On Jane’s official tour website, she explains: “With All My Love will be filled with love, glamour, and plenty of laughter and I can’t wait.

“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to see you and sing for you all again.