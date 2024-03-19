It comes as Good Morning Britain (GMB) hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls appeared to confirm the Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother star was going to be on Lorraine.

But when crossing over to the 64-year-old ahead of the show, Susanna said: "We thought you might have Ekin-Su on."

Lorraine replied: "So did I... but alas no. I don't know, we're trying to find out. She was due to come in right, but no."

ITV Lorraine apologises over claims Love Island's Ek-Su 'pulled out' of show

Later on Monday evening, the official Lorraine Instagram account posted a statement on their stories, saying: “We’d like to clear up a misunderstanding, Ekin-Su did not pull out of the show or throw the show into chaos this morning.

“We’d love to welcome her back on the programme soon.

“We apologise for the confusion.”

Due to the earlier announcement, some ITV viewers believed that Ekin-Su had "cancelled" her slot on Lorraine "last minute" following her Celebrity Big Brother exit on Friday (March 15).

The 29-year-old, along with Dragons’ Den star Levi Roots were the latest famous faces to leave the Big Brother house after the first double eviction of the series.

Before Lorraine issued an apology for the "misunderstanding" last night, fans took to X, formerly Twitter to comment on Ekin-Su’s whereabouts.

One person said: “I can’t believe Lorraine did that to Ekin-Su. If anyone else cancelled last minute or didn’t show up… the show must go on! So unprofessional”

Another added: “#Lorraine moaning that Ekin-Su pulled out of an interview this morning, is she for real? She should be more concerned about her own attendance on her OWN show. She knows the media storm involving Ekin-Su at the minute, you would think she would’ve said nothing #CBBUK”

This viewer wrote: “Ekin-Su sacking off Lorraine instead of going at it head-on and explaining herself, is just another example of her unprofessionalism. #CBBUK”

Posting about Lorraine’s apology, an account said: “Absolutely howling at Lorraine telling Susanna and Ed this morning that Ekin-Su didn’t turn up.. it was all a mistake.”