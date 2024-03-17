Producers are said to be thinking up a plan for either Dec to present Britain's Got Talent (BGT) alone or for a stand in presenter to join him, The Sun reports.

There are two celebrities who are thought to be in the running for the role.

Who could join Dec and present live shows in Ant’s absence?





While there are plenty of TV presenters who could take on the BGT role, it seems two are favourites, according to the newspaper.

This Morning’s new host Cat Deeley and TV presenter Stephen Mulhern are thought to be in the running for the temporary replacement role, both of whom Ant and Dec have worked with previously.

The pair are known for presenting a number of shows together including Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win.

Ant McPartlin, 48, and Anne-Marie Corbett, 46, are expecting their baby in June and, according to The Sun, a TV source said this is “causing something of a headache” for TV bosses.

The TV source reportedly said: “The timing is causing something of a headache for bosses.

“They are considering whether Dec would present alone if Anne-Marie went into labour or, if time allows, a guest presenter could step in. Cat and Stephen, who the lads have worked with in the past, are front-runners.”