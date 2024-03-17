The ITV reality show followed on from the civilian reboot towards the end of last year, which saw Scunthorpe’s Jordan Sangha crowned as the winner.

At the beginning of March, 13 famous faces entered the Big Brother house from X Factor legends Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, to Coronation Street’s Colson Smith, the Princess of Wales’ uncle and latest evictee Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island.

Four celebrity housemates have since been booted off the show due to the public vote, including Dragons’ Den star Levi Roots who also left during Friday’s double eviction (March 15).

Speaking on Late and Live, he said there was “a lot of disagreement”.

The British-Jamaican celebrity chef, who created Reggae Reggae Sauce, explained: “I personally think that there was some that knew how to play the game and others that had no clue, including myself.

“I don’t think it's a place to be honest, I think if you’re honest there then you don’t have a chance.

“I tried to be honest, I can’t do anything else apart from be Levi Roots.”

But if you have been wondering what days of the week you can catch up on the latest nomination drama, gossip and fallouts, let’s take a look at when it airs, including if it’s on TV on Sundays.

Celebrity Big Brother airs every day of the week other than Saturdays, usually at 9pm each evening on ITV1 and ITVX.

It is broadcast on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Each show tends to be followed by Celebrity Big Brother Late and Live on ITV2 hosted by Aj Odudu and Will Best, along with a studio audience.

If that’s not enough for you, fans can also see even more action from inside the Big Brother house by watching the live stream which is broadcast every night from 11pm until 2am.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight (March 17) at 9pm on ITV1.

This series there will be a total of 17 episodes, with the Celebrity Big Brother final reportedly taking place on Friday, March 22 at 9pm.