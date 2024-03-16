It comes after The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Lauren Simon was sent home earlier in the week (March 12) as the second famous face to exit the reality TV show.

But two more housemates found their time in the Big Brother house came to an end last night.

Dragons’ Den star Levi Roots followed by Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu were evicted after a public vote.

10 points if you can guess what they're talking about #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/hFmEyGEoai — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 15, 2024

Former X-Factor judge Louis Walsh, reality TV star David Potts and ex-This Morning presenter Fern Britton also faced the double eviction after housemates were asked to nominate who deserved the axe by kissing the person they had selected on the face.

Levi Roots and Ekin-Su booted from Celebrity Big Brother in double eviction

Speaking on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother Late and Live show after being evicted, Ekin-Su claimed she felt her fellow contestants did not think she was being herself during her time on the show.

She said: “I don’t think people knew that I was being myself, and I don’t think people connected with me as if I was being myself.”

The 29-year-old added she felt that “is fair” because of her past on Love Island, but added “you should never judge a person on their past”.

She said: “You can’t predict life and just because I won Love Island, doesn’t mean you win every show.

“Just because you win once doesn’t mean you win another one and another one, just because you have a fan base.”

Her comments followed high tensions in the house on Thursday (March 14) after Ekin-Su was nominated by her friend, theatre star Marisha Wallace.

Marisha who has been nominated for an Olivier Award said: “I know that if you get to the final with me, you will win the public vote.

“I know that if we go head-to-head you have a huge following, you’ve played these games before, you know how to win and if I want to win this, if I ever have a chance, I wouldn’t have a chance against you.”

Ekin-Su was shocked, replying: “I knew this was going to happen. Just judging me because I went on a f****** show before.”

She added: “You’ve been close with me this whole time, so you’ve been fake to me this whole time?”

Marisha replied that she did not feel she had been “fake”.

Levi Roots 'tried to be honest' on Celebrity Big Brother

Also speaking on Late and Live after his eviction, Levi said there was “a lot of disagreement” in the house.

The British-Jamaican celebrity chef, who created Reggae Reggae Sauce, commented: “I personally think that there was some that knew how to play the game and others that had no clue, including myself.

“I don’t think it's a place to be honest, I think if you’re honest there then you don’t have a chance.

“I tried to be honest, I can’t do anything else apart from be Levi Roots.”

He went on to say there was an “ageist” divide, and explained: “On my squad it was Ekin-Su, it was Louis, it was Marisha, Zeze (Millz).”

Recommended reading:

Recounting his time on the show, he said: “I’ve never cried so much in my life, it seems like I was in tears at all times.

“I said I missed my mum, I think Sharon (Osbourne) being in the house, (she) was the sort of person that brought back as if my mum was there, every time I saw her I wanted to break down.

“You strip away all your barriers that would have kept you this hard Rasta man in there, and I found myself to not be so hard and tough.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Sunday, March 16 on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.