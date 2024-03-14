From Ncuti Gatwa’s unveiling as the 15th Time Lord in Doctor Who, to Logan Roy’s shocking death in Succession, there’s been a lot for viewers to take in.

But now the shortlist has been revealed for the stand-out scenes nominated for a TV BAFTA.

TV's most memorable moment of the year shortlist revealed by BAFTA

As well as those famous moments from Doctor Who and Succession, David Beckham’s teasing of wife Victoria about her “working class” upbringing is also in contention for the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment award.

The Netflix documentary Beckham provided one of the viral television moments of the year when David interrupted Victoria talking about her childhood to instruct her to “be honest” and admit that her father drove a Rolls-Royce.

The list also includes Characters Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown in Happy Valley, blind musician Lucy’s performance in The Piano and the relationship between Bill and Frank in The Last Of Us.

The clip of Lucy on The Piano was another viral moment - the 13-year-old stunned commuters in Leeds railway station as she played her rendition of Chopin’s Nocturne in B-flat minor.

The nominees for the BAFTA were chosen by an independent jury of national media experts convened by Hilary Rosen, chair of BAFTA's television committee.

Former Love Island star Amy Hart, who was on the jury, told the PA news agency: “It was such a good year for TV. I thought it would be quite cut and dry, in that when you looked at the long list, you would know the six but like, it took us a good couple of hours of deliberation, we actually overran.

“We all had to put five moments forward and you’re really advocating for your own moments so there was a lot of deliberation.”

The winner of the category will be voted for by the public and Amy added: “The (TV) Academy are amazing and obviously they’re very knowledgeable people.

“And I think those other categories like best actor, best actress, best TV show, they’re very cultured culture categories, and there’s a real purpose behind them.

“But there’s no point making TV if you don’t have viewers. And I think (the category) really gives something back to the viewers and lets us appreciate it.

“There’s a lot of TV shows that maybe the critics really pan that the people love and I think this really gives people that chance to have their say, on what is the biggest night of the TV calendar.

“It gives them their say on what they’ve really loved. It’s those real water cooler moments. It’s those moments that gone viral. It’s the ones you want to share with your friends.”

Voting is now open for the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment award.

The rest of the BAFTA nominations will be announced on March 20.

When is the BAFTAS 2024?





The winners will be announced at the BAFTA television awards at the Royal Festival Hall on May 12.