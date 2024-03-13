Irish duo Jedward appeared on the sixth season of X Factor back in 2009, coming sixth behind the likes of Olly Murs (2nd), Stacey Solomon (3rd) and winner Joe McElderry.

Walsh was a judge on the UK version of X Factor for 13 series and was their mentor on the show, which also featured Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue as judges/mentors that year.

Louis Walsh labels Jedward "vile" on Celebrity Big Brother

Walsh, 71, entered the Big Brother house last week as part of the 2024 celebrity series along with the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Fern Britton and Gary Goldsmith.

Louis Walsh is among the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Fern Britton and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024. (Image: ITV)

On Celebrity Big Brother on Tuesday (March 12) night, Walsh was filmed having a conversation with Coronation Street star Colson Smith in which he spoke about Jedward.

He said: "They were vile. But they were great for the show. I done five million quid with them, I swear on my mother’s life.

“They were vile, they were novelty, they were great for the show.”

Jedward hits back at Louis Walsh's comments on Celebrity Big Brother

Following the comments the Irish pair took to social media to issue a response to Walsh's claims.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Jedward posted seven comments back-to-back about their former X Factor mentor.

They started by saying: "Louis Walsh is a cold hearted b*****d who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died."

Another post claimed: "Louis Walsh is an evil manipulator who forced us into an office to pay £70k+ to from our bank account to one of his own PR workers."

Jedward continued: "Louis Walsh tried to make us sign our name and life away in dodgy contracts to people he was great friends with without our mom we wouldn’t be here today!

"What an absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all ..does he like anyone?"

Louis reopened these wounds all by himself being spiteful and disrespectful we aren’t going to have our character taken. Justice will be served — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 12, 2024

The Irish Pair also commented: "Girls aloud hate Louis! Jedward hate Louis! Ronan Keating hates Louis! All future acts should be made aware of what this VILE man is really like."

Before concluding with: "Louis reopened these wounds all by himself being spiteful and disrespectful we aren’t going to have our character taken. Justice will be served."

Gemma Collins defends Jedward amid Louis Walsh's 'vile' claims

The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins took to Instagram on Tuesday night to defend John and Edward Grimes following Walsh's comments.

Collins filmed herself watching Celebrity Big Brother with the pair.

Her first video, which she posted on her story, showed the moment Walsh made the "vile" comment on the show to which she said: "Louis! Don't be slagging off my boys, they're beautiful in every single way."

Her story consisted of 10 other videos of John and Edward Grimes defending themselves against Walsh's claims while throwing a few jabs of their own at their former X Factor mentor.

Collins then posted a picture of the three of them on Instagram saying: "Shocked to see what was said about my boys @jepicpics (love heart emoji).

"They are the sweetest talented polite educated kind boys I’ve ever met hence why they are always in my company !!! TEAM JEDWARD."