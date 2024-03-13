Are you someone that likes to nap or do you struggle with setting aside time to catch some beauty sleep?
Knowing how long you need to sleep to recharge your batteries can be difficult to work out but with Thomas Sanderson’s nap calculator, you can find out how long your naps should be if you choose to doze off during the day.
The window furnishing company’s nap calculator helps you to determine the best type of nap for your lifestyle.
What are the different types of nap we can take?
According to Sleep Foundation, “a midday nap can enhance alertness, mood, memory, and reduce stress.”
There are three different types of naps that you can take:
- Power nap: 15-20 minutes
- Solid snooze: 30-60 minutes
- Full refresher: 60 minutes +
Depending on certain lifestyle factors such as age, how much you exercise and how much sleep you get, you may find that one type of nap suits you better than others.
Using this information, Thomas Sanderson's new nap calculator can determine a user's optimal duration for a midday snooze, helping them achieve the most refreshing nap possible.
You can use the nap calculator via the Thomas Sanderson website.
All you need to do is enter your age, how much exercise you do in a day (average hours) and how much sleep you get at night (average hours).
“We understand the importance of naps in maintaining overall health and well-being”, says Lisa Cooper, Head of Product at Thomas Sanderson.
“Our new nap calculator can be used by everyone; from newbie nappers to serial sleepers, the tool is great for advising how long your daily naps should last.”
