In fact, the panel show will not air for the rest of the week due to a major horse racing event.

Cheltenham Festival begins today and will be broadcast on ITV from 1pm each weekday until Friday (March 15).

Ed Chamberlin will be presenting coverage on Tuesday’s day one of the “prestigious” races “featuring the 3.30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy”.

The summary on Radio Times adds: “Plus races at 1.30, 2.10, 2.50 and 4.10. With analysis from Mick Fitzgerald, AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh, betting news with Brian Gleeson, reports by Matt Chapman, Alice Plunkett, Luke Harvey, Oli Bell and Rishi Persad, and commentary from Richard Hoiles.”

Cheltenham Festival will be on ITV from 1pm until 4.30pm, Tuesday to Friday this week.

However, Loose Women did air as usual yesterday (March 11) and started the week with an Oscars special following the Academy Awards ceremony which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 10).

Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch and Katie Piper were joined by Nigel Havers.

Commenting on Monday's episode, one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Love Katie Piper. Always gives such a sensible and measured view. Lovely lady xx”

Another added: “Ohhhh! I just loved that! What a real woman panel being models we absolutely adore! High [five] girlssss.”

Other ITV programmes such as Good Morning Britain will air as usual from 6am until 9am this week, followed by Lorraine from 9am to 10am daily.

This Morning will also see no change as new presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley continue their first week of hosting.

Loose Women is scheduled to return to ITV at 12.30pm on Monday (March 18).