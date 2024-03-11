Voting for this week’s eviction starts at the end of tonight’s show (March 11) and will decide the fate of the Celebrity Housemates.

Viewers can vote exclusively via the Big Brother app and will vote for the celebrity they would like to save from eviction.

But who is up for eviction this week?

Celebrity Big Brother reveals the celebrity Housemates who are up for eviction this week

This week, the celebrities up for eviction are Fern Britton, Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh and they will face the public vote.

In tonight’s episode, the Housemates learned that Lauren, Louis and Zeze received the most nominations from their fellow Housemates this week.

However, Celebrity Lodger Sharon Osbourne was given the power to save one of the nominated Housemates from eviction after watching them all make their nominations earlier that day.

Sharon decided to save Zeze from eviction and chose Fern to face the eviction alongside Lauren and Louis.

Lauren received eight nominations from Bradley, Colson, David, Fern, Levi, Marisha, Nikita and Zeze while Louis received four nominations from Bradley, Colson, Marisha and Zeze.

On Tuesday night Celebrity Big Brother viewers will see either Fern, Lauren or Louis be evicted from the house.

Viewers can then watch AJ Odudu and Will Best grill the evictee in their first live interview on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX while Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live continues at 10pm on ITV2 and ITVX.