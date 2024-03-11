The popular presenter currently co-hosts the ITV daytime show on Fridays with Dermot O’Leary, but insisted she did not want to take on the full time presenting job.

The hosting job has been handed to Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd, who Alison says she doesn’t resent as she is too busy with her other commitments throughout the rest of the week.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, Alison said: “We’re the Friday guys! We love being Friday guys!”

Asked if there was any discussion about her presenting more often, she added: “Absolutely not. How could I? I live in Birmingham and do 'Bake Off' and 'For the Love of Dogs'.

“I never wanted that job. Last year we did extra because we were going through issues, but Cat and Ben will save that show.”

The show was mired in scandal last year following the departure of Phillip Schofield, and while Alison didn't want to talk about the controversy, she insisted she wishes "the best" for the presenter.

She said: “Listen, I don’t want to get into salacious gossip. All I need to say is I personally wish Phillip Schofield all the best. I loved Phillip Schofield. Full stop. But that’s the last thing I would want to speak about.”

The 'Great British Bake Off' host is always happy to meet fans when she's out and about because she views it as her job.

She said: "I bring joy. But I take it seriously, because life is hard and you’ve just seen how people react to me. I make them forget their life.

“I bring joy, that’s my role. And if that can happen for somebody through my laugh, which even I find annoying, that’s fine by me.”