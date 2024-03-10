The Oscars, which are airing in the UK on ITV, will once again be hosted by late-night titan Jimmy Kimmel. It will be his fourth year presenting the film awards.

Meanwhile, viewers can expect appearances from Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya, all of whom will be handing out trophies throughout the evening.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s show:

When are the Oscars

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

What time will the Oscars air in the UK?

Good news for movie-loving night owls in the UK, this year’s Academy Awards have moved forward by an hour. Instead of prising your eyelids open with a toothpick while some on-stage madness goes down at 3am, you’ll be able to soak it up at the bright and breezy hour of 2am.



How to watch the Oscars in the UK

Unlike in previous years, when they’ve aired on Sky, the Oscars are free to view this year. The whole ceremony, and red carpet bits, will be airing on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Hosted by Jonathan Ross, the shindig gets underway at 10.30pm.

Who is presenting at the Oscars?

Last year’s big acting winners are all coming back to present at the show (a tradition), including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted last year’s ceremony, will emcee for the fourth time.

That ties him with fellow four-timers Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon, and leaves Kimmel trailing only Johnny Carson (five), Billy Crystal (nine) and Bob Hope (11) among repeat Oscar hosts.

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” said Kimmel.

What is nominated for best picture?

The ten nominees for best picture are American Fiction, Anatomy Of A Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

Who are the favourites?

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is the frontrunner. Nolan, the best director favourite, is also poised to win his first Oscar.