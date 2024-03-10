The broadcaster revealed the new hosting combination of Shephard and Deeley earlier this year (on February 16).

The pair will host This Morning Monday to Friday while Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond will take over presenting duties on Fridays.

Shephard and Deeley take over the roles vacated by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in 2023.

Schofield stepped down from his role as host of the show after more than 20 years in May following an alleged off air right with Willoughby.

Before walking away from all ITV commitments a week later after it was revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

While Willoughby vacated her role on This Morning after 14 years in October.

When do Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley take over as new hosts of This Morning?





ITV has now revealed when Shephard and Deeley will start their new role as hosts of This Morning.

The pair will take over as hosts of This Morning from Monday (March 11).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), This Morning said: "There's excitement brewing in the studio... Tune in this Monday from 10am as we welcome @benshephard and @catdeeley!"

There's excitement brewing in the studio... Tune in this Monday from 10am as we welcome @benshephard and @catdeeley! pic.twitter.com/97ScCiOay6 — This Morning (@thismorning) March 9, 2024

Fans of This Morning took to social media to share their excitement following the news of the pairs start date.

On person commented: "Can’t wait."

Another viewer said: "Really excited love Ben it’s time for spring clean and new vibes."

While a third person added: "Good Luck Guys (with champagne glasses and confetti cannon emojis) You are going to be Amazing."

Deeley rose to fame as a presenter of ITV children’s music programme CD:UK along with Willoughby.

Upon her appointment as host of This Morning, back in February, she said: "This Morning is a national institution.

"Whenever it’s on, it’s like having your friends over – funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful – like all the greatest friendships!

"This Morning is and always will be the viewer’s show.

"Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we’re going to do our best to take care of it."

Shephard has been a presenter on Good Morning Britain (GMB) for 10 years - his final episode coming on February 23 - alongside the likes of Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Ed Balls.

Posting on Instagram following his appointment as This Morning host he said: "Ten years has flown by at GMB. I’ve loved every minute, (well not those minutes immediately after the alarm goes off at 3.30am) but all the others have been incredible.

"As have these amazing women I’ve been lucky enough to sit alongside, work with, laugh with and on the odd occasions drink with!



"I will miss working with them and the whole team - and I’m very grateful that they are just next door so that whenever I get nostalgic I know they aren’t too far away."

You can watch This Morning weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX at 10am.