The famous Red Arrows have revealed their display schedule for 2024 including numerous performances across the UK.
They will begin their 2024 display schedule abroad in May, with the first performance set to take place in Greece.
The first scheduled Red Arrows display in the UK is at the Midlands Air Festival on May 31.
They are then scheduled for displays all across the UK including a return to the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone and Wales Airshow in Swansea.
While they will also perform flypasts at major UK events including HM the King’s Birthday in London and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
Red Arrows 2024 display schedule
If you are wondering whether there will be a Red Arrows display near you this year, here is the full schedule for 2024, according to their website.
May
- Battle of Crete, Souda Bay, Greece - May 21
- Meeting Aérien International Du Grand Est, Chambley, France - May 25
- Midlands Air Festival, Ragley Hall, Alcester, Warwickshire - May 31
June
- Midlands Air Festival - June 1
- English Riviera Airshow, Torbay - June 1
- Midlands Air Festival - June 2
- IWM Duxford D-Day 80 - June 2
- D-Day 80th National Commemorative Event Flypast, Portsmouth - June 5
- D-Day 80th National Commemorative Event Flypast Normandy, France - June 6
- Isle of Man TT - June 7
- RAF Cosford Air Show - June 9
- Guernsey Air Display - June 13
- HM The King’s Birthday Flypast, London (flypast only) - June 15
- Sola Airshow, Norway - June 16
- The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, Portsoy - June 22
- Sywell Airshow, Northamptonshire - June 23
- Cleethorpes Armed Forces’ Weekend, North East Lincolnshire - June 29
- Shuttleworth Festival of Flight, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire - June 29
- Folkestone Armed Forces’ Day - June 30
July
- Headcorn Battle of Britain Airshow - July 5
- The Wales Airshow, Swansea - July 6
- Teignmouth Airshow, Devon - July 6
- F1 British Grand Prix, Silverstone - July 7
- Goodwood Festival of Speed, Chichester, West Sussex - July 11
- Goodwood Festival of Speed - July 12
- Southport Airshow, Merseyside - July 13
- Southport Airshow - July 14
- Royal International Air Tattoo, RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire - July 19
- Royal International Air Tattoo - July 20
- Royal International Air Tattoo - July 21
- Farnborough International Airshow (flypast only) - July 22
August
- Blackpool Airshow - August 10
- Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (flypast only) - August 10
- Blackpool Airshow - August 11
- Eastbourne International Airshow - August 15
- Air Show Atlantic, Canada - August 24
- Air Show Atlantic, Canada - August 25
- Canadian International Air Show, Canada - August 31
September
- Canadian International Air Show, Canada - September 1
- Canadian International Air Show, Canada - September 2
- Aero Gatineau-Ottawa, Canada - September 6
- Aero Gatineau-Ottawa, Canada - September 7
- Aero Gatineau-Ottawa, Canada - September 8
- Airshow London, Canada - September 13
- Airshow London, Canada - September 14
- Airshow London, Canada - September 15
October
- Duxford End of Season Finale - October 5
You can find more information and links to each of the events on the Red Arrows website.
More Red Arrows displays may be added at a later date.
What to expect from a Red Arrows display
The Red Arrows' aerobatic display changes each year, according to their website, but there are three types the team leader can elect to fly – full, rolling or flat.
A display is split into two halves - the first half consists of synchronised, formation aerobatics, followed by a more dynamic second half.
Manoeuvres which featured in 2023 shows included the Vixen Break, Tornado and Reds 6 Thorugh 9 pass (examples of which can be seen on the Red Arrows website).
