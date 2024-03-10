They will begin their 2024 display schedule abroad in May, with the first performance set to take place in Greece.

The first scheduled Red Arrows display in the UK is at the Midlands Air Festival on May 31.

They are then scheduled for displays all across the UK including a return to the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone and Wales Airshow in Swansea.

While they will also perform flypasts at major UK events including HM the King’s Birthday in London and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Red Arrows 2024 display schedule

If you are wondering whether there will be a Red Arrows display near you this year, here is the full schedule for 2024, according to their website.

May

Battle of Crete, Souda Bay, Greece - May 21

Meeting Aérien International Du Grand Est, Chambley, France - May 25

Midlands Air Festival, ​Ragley Hall, Alcester, Warwickshire - May 31

June

Midlands Air Festival - June 1

English Riviera Airshow, Torbay - June 1

Midlands Air Festival - June 2

IWM Duxford D-Day 80 - June 2

D-Day 80th National Commemorative Event Flypast, Portsmouth - June 5

D-Day 80th National Commemorative Event Flypast Normandy, France - June 6

Isle of Man TT - June 7

RAF Cosford Air Show - June 9

Guernsey Air Display - June 13

HM The King’s Birthday Flypast, London (flypast only) - June 15

Sola Airshow, Norway - June 16

The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, Portsoy - June 22

Sywell Airshow, Northamptonshire - June 23

Cleethorpes Armed Forces’ Weekend, North East Lincolnshire - June 29

Shuttleworth Festival of Flight, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire - June 29

Folkestone Armed Forces’ Day - June 30

July

Headcorn Battle of Britain Airshow - July 5

The Wales Airshow, Swansea - July 6

Teignmouth Airshow, Devon - July 6

F1 British Grand Prix, Silverstone - July 7

Goodwood Festival of Speed, Chichester, West Sussex - July 11

Goodwood Festival of Speed - July 12

Southport Airshow, Merseyside - July 13

Southport Airshow - July 14

Royal International Air Tattoo, RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire - July 19

Royal International Air Tattoo - July 20

Royal International Air Tattoo - July 21

Farnborough International Airshow (flypast only) - July 22

August

Blackpool Airshow - August 10

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (flypast only) - August 10

Blackpool Airshow - August 11

Eastbourne International Airshow - August 15

Air Show Atlantic, Canada - August 24

Air Show Atlantic, Canada - August 25

Canadian International Air Show, Canada - August 31

September

Canadian International Air Show, Canada - September 1

Canadian International Air Show, Canada - September 2

Aero Gatineau-Ottawa, Canada - September 6

Aero Gatineau-Ottawa, Canada - September 7

Aero Gatineau-Ottawa, Canada - September 8

Airshow London, Canada - September 13

Airshow London, Canada - September 14

Airshow London, Canada - September 15

October

Duxford End of Season Finale - October 5

You can find more information and links to each of the events on the Red Arrows website.

More Red Arrows displays may be added at a later date.

What to expect from a Red Arrows display

The Red Arrows' aerobatic display changes each year, according to their website, but there are three types the team leader can elect to fly – full, rolling or flat.

A display is split into two halves - the first half consists of synchronised, formation aerobatics, followed by a more dynamic second half.

Manoeuvres which featured in 2023 shows included the Vixen Break, Tornado and Reds 6 Thorugh 9 pass (examples of which can be seen on the Red Arrows website).