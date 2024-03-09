As an actor, Alexander rose to fame for his performance as Ritchie Tozer in the Channel 4 drama series It's a Sin.

He is set to represent the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden with his song "Dizzy".

Join @alexander_olly on #SaturdayNightTakeaway at 7pm for a dizzyingly exclusive performance of the UK’s entry for Eurovision 2024! 🌀 pic.twitter.com/Kgq6bMkXXn — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 9, 2024

Pop superstar Alexander has scored five top 10 UK singles over the past decade as well as two number-one albums with his band, Years and Years.

Tonight, Alexander blew the audience and viewers away with his performance of "Dizzy".

One user couldn't help but share their delight with the song: "Yes olly Alexander good luck with this song at eurovision do us proud #SaturdayNightTakeaway".

Another said: "I feel that Olly Alexander performing this song. His live performance elevates the song, it’s better than the studio version! The UK will be in safe hands in this years Eurovision. Go on Olly. #SaturdayNightTakeaway #Eurovision"

However, some users accused Alexander of miming the song: "Why is Olly Alexander miming on Saturday Night Takeaway, good look doing that at Eurovision," one viewer said.

Another commented: "Such an incredible voice and he's miming. Olly Alexander, why?"

Saturday Night Takeaway ending:

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly had previously shared they would be taking a ‘pause’ from the show after the 2024 series.

The pair, both 48, began their career on Byker Grove in 1989 and have since become an iconic hosting duo, presenting the likes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here and Limitless Win.

Although Ant and Dec are expected to return to their other hosting duties, Ant has now revealed why the pair are taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway.

Speaking in an interview with Flaunt magazine, Ant discussed what was next for the pair and why they would be taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway:

“A lot, we do the show and then Britain's Got Talent, but on a more personal level, part of the reason we're pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family. We've both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit."