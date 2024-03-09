The first eviction of the 2024 series of Celebrity Big Brother took place on Friday (March 8) night with both Goldsmith and Real Housewife of Cheshire star Lauren Simon up for eviction.

Prior to the eviction, Friday's episode saw the housemates undertake Big Brother's Celestial Retreat task and Simon and former X Factor judge Louis Walsh placed in the “wheelie bin of shame” where they were forced to write an apology letter for breaking the house rules.

Princess of Wales' uncle Gary Goldsmith becomes first evicted from Celebrity Big Brother 2024

Gary Goldsmith, 58, became the first person evicted from Celebrity Big Brother 2024 on Friday night following a public vote.

Gary Goldsmith, 58, became the first person evicted from Celebrity Big Brother 2024 on Friday night following a public vote.

The businessman and podcast host survived five days before being evicted and said he'd had the “best best best of times” on the ITV reality show.

Speaking after his eviction, Goldsmith said: "That was the first TV programme that I have ever done, and it’s kind of big, this is the relaunch of CBB, it’s massive.

“The guys were way more comfortable in that surrounding, my comfort zone was back in Slough, and then coming on to something like this was a million miles away – it took me a while to acclimatise for the first 90 minutes of being there."

He added he had been “self-doubting” when he first stepped into the Big Brother house, and he should have been “a bit more authentic” and "way more gregarious".

During Friday's episode, Goldsmith - who is the brother of Princess Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton - said he had not found “true peace” while on the show.

He said: "I think peace is something always to be striving for.

“I thought I was having a really cool life until something hits you. One day I was Gary, a businessman having a laugh with a great family in a good place.

“And the next minute I’m a national villain. If any of you thought to Google me, it is just shit, but it’s not me.

“So, I don’t really know what true peace is if I’m honest.”

The results are in...



Lauren received the most nominations from her fellow Housemates, while Gary got put up by Sharon's killer nomination.



Meaning they will both face the public vote #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/RaDfzvfJbZ — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 7, 2024

Goldsmith was fined £5,000 and given a community order in November 2017 after admitting he assaulted his wife in a drunken argument.

Goldsmith’s inclusion on the show was previously criticised by Women’s Aid, who advised the programme to consider his appearance.

Talking about the reason behind his stint on Celebrity Big Brother, Goldsmith said he had sone it all to alleviate negative perceptions about for his daughter - Tallulah.

He said: "There is a young lady over there that it was all about. I wanted to change what people think about my personality and who I was.

"It does hurt when you’re always referred to things that happened 20 years ago and most of it is not true and it’s embellished."

Gary Goldsmith compares Dragons' Den star to his niece Princess Kate

During his exit interview Goldsmith talked about fellow Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemate Levi Roots.

He explained he had developed "love and respect" for Dragons' Den star Roots, who founded Reggae Reggae Sauce, and that he thought Kate would agree he is "superhuman".

Goldsmith said: "I’ve got all the love and respect for him as a human being and I just know if he was to win, he’d use that power for good, for other people as opposed to self-career development, earning more money.

"He’s somebody who puts other people first, and that’s our Kate."

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.