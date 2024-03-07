Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle, and reality TV star Lauren Simon are the first Celebrity Big Brother housemates up for eviction.

Businessman and podcast host Goldsmith, 59, had already been put up for eviction by celebrity lodger Sharon Osbourne as part of her “secret mission” earlier in the week.

It was revealed during Thursday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother that The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Simon received the most nominations from her fellow Housemates.

Simon received six nominations with Housemates Bradley Riches, Colson Smith, Goldsmith, Marisha Wallace, Nikita Kuzmin and Zeze Millz all voting for her.

Either Simon or Goldsmith will be sent home during Friday night’s first live eviction of the series.

Elsewhere in the episode, TV presenter and former This Morning host Fern Britton put Culculoglu up for nomination.

Culculoglu had previously told Britton that she did not know who she was after Love Island.

Earlier in the week, she said: “I met love on the show which was great, great memories with that person and I wish them well, I’ve got no bad vibes for him, I really don’t. I will treasure all the great times I had and I just hope he’s fine and he’s well.

“But there was a moment after that, everything was too much. The brand deals, the fame, and people wanting me to be a certain person.

“And I just didn’t know who I was.”

Culculoglu entered the house weeks after announcing her split from reality star Davide Sanclimenti.

On Friday, viewers will be able to watch hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best interview the evictee in their first live interview on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.