A few restaurant chains will be offering some type of free food item or drink over the Mother's Day weekend.

Here are all the offers and discounts you can make the most of at UK restaurants.

Mother's Day 2024 free food and drink deals

Bill's

Mums can enjoy a free glass of prosecco or a dessert at Bill's restaurants this Mother's Day.

In a statement, they said: "On Sunday 10th March, with a little help from Mionetto Prosecco, Bill’s are treating Mums to an extra special surprise. With an envelope awaiting to be opened and enjoyed on the day, Mum can receive either a glass of crisp and refreshing Mionetto Prosecco or delicious dessert, courtesy of Bill’s.

"All to be enjoyed whilst spending quality time with loved ones, in the name of who you call Mum."

To use the offer you can book a table at Bill's on their website here.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays is offering a free glass of prosecco for Mums with an adult meal booked between Friday, March 8 and Sunday, March 10.

You will need to sign up for their Stripes Rewards Club to qualify for the freebie, which can be done at their website here.

Bella Italia

Mums can get a free glass of prosecco at Bella Italia on Mother's Day with meals available to book on their website here.

In a statement, the restaurant chain said: "Join us for a delightful Mother's Day Lunch or Dinner experience that's sure to make Mum feel extra special.

"This Mother’s Day, on Sunday 10th March, we’re giving Mum a complimentary glass of Prosecco to toast to their amazingness!"

Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas is offering all mums a bottle of pink fizz for those dining at their restaurants on Mother's Day.

In a statement, the restaurant chain said: "In honour of all mothers, we are delighted to offer a complimentary bottle of delightful pink fizz for all mums dining with us this Mother's Day!

"Don't miss out on this special treat - secure your table booking for groups of 4 or more today!"

The Botanist

Mums can get a free gin cocktail at The Botanist on Mother's Day alongside some wildflower seeds to plant at home.

In a statement, they said: "The perfect opportunity to get the family together, The Botanist’s Sunday Roast menu will be available this Mother’s Day, on Sunday 10th March.

"We’re treating every mum to a complimentary Poppy and Pink Gin Punch too, to show her just how special she is.

"She’ll also leave with a bespoke box of The Botanist wildflower seeds to plant at home – the gift that keeps on giving."

Hungry Horse

Hungry Horse will be offering mums a free drink when booking a table for either Saturday, March 9 or Sunday, March 10.

There will be a choice between:

25ml Beefeater Gin & Mixer; Choose from Blood Orange, Beefeater Pink Strawberry or Beefeater London Dry

Various Soft Drinks including; Schweppes Lemonade, Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Bookings for Hungry Horse restaurants can be made on their website here.

Greggs

Greggs will be offering a breakfast roll deal over the Mother's Day weekend (Image: Greggs)

Greggs will have a deal running over the Mother's Day weekend as customers can get a free breakfast roll with every £15 spent via JustEat.

In a statement, they said: "Greggs has partnered with Heinz to bring this offer to mums across the nation.

"The offer, which is available starting Friday 8th March, means customers can add a delicious Greggs breakfast roll to their morning order. While she might say there is nothing more she needs, there is truly nothing that says ‘I love you’ like a fresh bacon butty.

"Choose from fillings including bacon, sausage, omelette, and vegan sausage to be enjoyed on the go, or during breakfast in bed."

Customers will have three days to take advantage of the limited offer via the Just Eat app and website, until Mother’s Day (March 10).