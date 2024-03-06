The 71-year-old star is only staying in the house for five days compared to the full 19 days of the Celebrity edition.

Though there had been some speculation that her short stay was over her £100k a day earnings, Sharon told fellow housemates the reason why she'll be leaving so soon.

Talking to Broadway star Marisha Wallace, Sharon revealed that she found it too hard to be away from her husband Ozzy for so long.

The pair have been married for more than forty years and have never spent much time apart, as Sharon said: "I don't want to stay away from Ozzy for too long. We're so close as a family. I don't think I have ever gone a week without talking to any of them, ever. Through fights, feuds, everything. We still talk and this will definitely be the longest."

Sharon Osbourne reveals reason she's leaving Celebrity Big Brother after one week

Three years ago the Osbournes shared that Ozzy had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease as Celebrity Big Brother housemate Sharon discussed how the illness was impacting her husband.

She explained: "There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's like you have a good day, and then a really bad day."

Previously, a source told the Mirror that Sharon was able to make a 'special deal' with the show's bosses.

Sharing: "Sharon didn't fancy the full slog on the show and she knew how much the bosses wanted her, so she made a special deal.

"She isn't staying for the full show but is still taking home one of the biggest pay cheques."

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV daily from 9pm.