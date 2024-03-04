Celebrity Big Brother is returning to our screens tonight, seeing big names in sports, TV and politics enter the house.
The celebrity series will also see the return of Will Best and AJ Odudu as presenters with the pair promising the reboot will be much "tougher".
While the celebrities taking part in the 2024 series are not yet known, you may be interested in learning who the past winners are.
When does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 start?
Celebrity Big Brother will start tonight (Monday, March 4) from 9pm and be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.
See the full list of Celebrity Big Brother winners
There have been 22 seasons of Celebrity Big Brother with winners including Rylan Clark, Ryan Thomas and Katie Price.
The Celebrity Big Brother winners are:
- Celebrity Big Brother 1 (2001): Jack Dee
- Celebrity Big Brother 2 (2002): Mark Owen
- Celebrity Big Brother 3 (2005): Bez
- Celebrity Big Brother 4 (2006): Chantelle Houghton
- Celebrity Big Brother 5 (2007): Shilpa Shetty
- Celebrity Big Brother (Hijack) (2008): John Loughton
- Celebrity Big Brother 6 (2009): Ulrika Jonsson
- Celebrity Big Brother 7 (2010): Alex Reid
- Celebrity Big Brother 8 (2011): Paddy Doherty
- Celebrity Big Brother 9 (2012): Denise Welch
- Celebrity Big Brother 10 (2012): Julian Clary
- Celebrity Big Brother 11 (2013): Rylan Clark
- Celebrity Big Brother 12 (2013): Charlotte Crosby
- Celebrity Big Brother 13 (2014): Jim Davidson
- Celebrity Big Brother 14 (2014): Gary Busey
- Celebrity Big Brother 15 (UK vs USA) (2015): Katie Price
- Celebrity Big Brother 16 (2015): James Hill
- Celebrity Big Brother 17 (2016): Scotty T
- Celebrity Big Brother 18 (2016): Stephen Bear
- Celebrity Big Brother 19 (All Stars vs New Stars) (2017): Coleen Nolan
- Celebrity Big Brother 20 (2017): Sarah Harding
- Celebrity Big Brother 21 (Year of the Woman) (2018): Shane Jenek/Courtney Act
- Celebrity Big Brother 22 (Eye of the Storm) (2018): Ryan Thomas
