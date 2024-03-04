Big Brother returned to our screens in 2023 with Jordan Sangha winning the series.

The iconic reality show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

In 2018 Big Brother was axed (along with the Celebrity version) but was rebooted on ITV with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best in 2023.

Following the successful return of Big Brother it was also confirmed late last year that the celebrity version of the show would be returning in 2024 with Odudu and Best hosting once again.

things in the Celebrity Big Brother House that just. make. sense. #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/YdogAfyRTR — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 3, 2024

Previous contestants on Celebrity Big Brother include Rylan Clark (TV and radio presenter), Josie Gibson (I'm a Celeb and This Morning), Charlotte Crosby (Geordie Shore), Denise Welch (Loose Women) and Ryan Thomas (former Coronation Street actor).

But which celebrities will be entering the Big Brother house in 2024?

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother 2024?





While ITV is yet to reveal the official line-up for Celebrity Big Brother 2024, the rumour mill has been in overdrive in recent weeks as to which stars may appear on the new series.

OK we are SO ready to meet the Housemates now @AJOdudu and @iamwillbest! #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/pdatSGA7DN — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 3, 2024

From former This Morning presenters and the Princess of Wales's uncle to Love Island and Dragons' Den stars, here are all the big names rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024:

Nikita Kuzmin (Strictly Come Dancing professional)

David Potts (Ibiza Weekender)

Bradley Riches (Heartstopper)

Zeze Millz (Social media star)

Marisha Wallace (American actress)

Colson Smith (Coronation Street)

Fern Britton (former This Morning host)

Louis Walsh (X Factor panellist)

Lauren Simon (The Real Housewives of Cheshire)

Gary Goldsmith (Princess Kate's uncle)

Ekin-Su Culculoglu (Love Island)

Levi Roots (Dragons' Den star and Reggae Reggae sauce founder)

Sharon Osbourne (X Factor legend and wife of Ozzy Osbourne)

Phillip Schofield (former This Morning and TV presenter)

Chloe Burrows (Love Island)

Rebekah Vardy (media personality and Jamie Vardy's wife)

Baga Chipz (RuPaul's Drag Race UK)

Joey Essex (The Only Way is Essex)

James Haskell (former England rugby player)

Katie Price (media personality and model)

Bobby Brazier (EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing star)

The closest ITV has come to revealing the official line-up for the new series was a clip released on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (March 3) showing hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu reacting to the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates (the clip can be seen above).

RECOMMENDED READING:

When is Celebrity Big Brother 2024 on tonight?





Celebrity Big Brother starts tonight (Monday, March 4).

Fans can tune into the first episode at 9pm to see the housemates revealed for the new series.

The new series will be available to watch on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.