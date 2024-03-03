Ben left the ITV show last month to front This Morning alongside Cat Deeley, leaving his co-stars in tears.

Announcing his exit, the 49-year-old presenter said: "Ten years has flown by at GMB. I’ve loved every minute, (well not those minutes immediately after the alarm goes off at 3.30am) but all the others have been incredible. As have these amazing women I’ve been lucky enough to sit alongside, work with, laugh with and on the odd occasions drink with!

“I will miss working with them and the whole team - and I’m very grateful that they are just next door so that whenever I get nostalgic I know they aren’t too far away.”

From Friday, I’ll be back @gmb for most Fridays until the end of May. First run is the next three Fridays until the Easter break. Hope you’ll join me. In the current climate it feels like a huge privilege to be on morning telly. Would love it if you joined us from 6am. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/C2YD6qiRIY — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) March 2, 2024

Good Morning Britain legend to make show return

Who is Adil Ray as he makes return to Good Morning Britain?





Adil Ray OBE is a British actor, comedian and presenter who has starred in a number of programmes such BBC One comedy Citizen Khan and the popular gameshow Lingo.

He has also been an on-off presenter for Good Morning Britain since 2018. He will now return to his role alongside Kate Garraway from Friday next week (March 8).