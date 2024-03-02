Celebrities will gather in the Big Brother House as they settle into life without luxury in front of the cameras.

The House has a small garden where the contestants of previous Big Brother series have enjoyed relaxing.

The garden has also been used by the contestants when completing challenges and when being punished for breaking Big Brother’s rules.

Let’s take a look at the garden for the new Celebrity Big Brother series.

The garden is decked out with a hot tub, plenty of seating areas and unique monkey statues holding lightbulbs.

The garden is modern with blue and orange furnishings with a very similar layout to the garden in the latest Big Brother series.

Which celebrities will take part in the new series?





The celebrities taking part in the TV series haven’t been revealed yet and viewers won’t get to see who they are until the first episode airs on March 4.

However, there has been rumours going around as people speculate who could be involved in the show this year.

Rumoured contestants include former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, 2022 Love Island winner Ekin-Su Colculiglu and former Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows, according to The Sun.

Previous contestants on Celebrity Big Brother include Rylan Clark (TV and radio presenter), Josie Gibson (I'm a Celeb and This Morning), Charlotte Crosby (Geordie Shore), Denise Welch (Loose Women) and Ryan Thomas (former Coronation Street actor).

How to watch the new Celebrity Big Brother series

Are you excited for the new series? Here’s how you can tune into the first episode and see all the celebrity Housemates be revealed.

You can watch Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch on Monday, March 4 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.