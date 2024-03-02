Many of the publisher’s experts have visited hundreds of properties around the UK looking out for “interesting openings and news of established hotels reinventing themselves.”

The Times said: “Every guesthouse, restaurant with rooms and hotel in this guide has been personally road-tested by at least one of our journalists. Some criteria are easy to evaluate: interiors — be they minimalist or traditional — have to be up to scratch, facilities must live up to the marketing promises and, while the food doesn’t have to win Michelin stars, it does have to be delicious."

The newspaper also “celebrates places that make an effort to be sustainable and support their local communities” as well as those “that demonstrate a thoughtful approach to inclusivity.”

It added: “Other judging considerations are more intangible but equally crucial, such as does the hotel have personality and, whatever the room rate, does it represent value for money?

“Assessing such nuanced points is where our years of experience comes into play and, after plenty of lively debate among the editorial team, we will eventually whittle down the contenders.”

In the latest best 100 places to stay in the UK for 2024 guide, places in Pickering, York and Hovingham topped the list – let’s take a closer look.

3 North Yorkshire hotels named in UK's best places to stay by The Times

Cawthorne House, Pickering – 71st place

The Times wrote: “Many bed and breakfasts are marvellously run, with ultra-attentive hosts. What elevates Cawthorne House is its grade II listed Victorian stone building, tasteful interiors and stellar food — encompassing welcome canapés, brilliant breakfasts and even a seasonal sourdough school.

“It all comes courtesy of Pascal Watkins, the owner. His father, Denis, founded the pioneering Angel at Hetton, near Skipton, widely proclaimed as Britain’s first gastropub. With Cawthorne House, Pascal is based further east in North Yorkshire, in the market town of Pickering, a short stroll away from where the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s steam trains trundle off towards Whitby.”

The Grand, York – 81st place

“The North Eastern Railway was one of England’s most powerful businesses when it commissioned this showcase of wealth as its headquarters in 1906,” explains The Times.

“These days, the elegant Edwardian edifice, minutes from York Minster, is home to two restaurants, including one that features in the Michelin Guide, a buzzy bar, a spa and pool in the old vaults, and a cookery school so swanky that it puts the set of MasterChef to shame.”

The hotel’s 207 bedrooms are split between “those that celebrate its heritage and 100 that sit firmly in the 21st century camp.”

It adds: “Full marks to the friendly team for providing a service that never veers off track.”

Myse, Hovingham – 93rd place

“The chef-patron Joshua Overington has transformed the 19th-century country pub into a classy restaurant with rooms. Dining is focused on Yorkshire produce, but with Noma undertones, and is so good that Myse was awarded a Michelin star within six months of its first service” comments The Times.

“The style may be Scandi minimalism, but portions are maximalist. Expect 16-course tasting menus featuring dishes such as charcoal pie filled with raw roe deer and smoked caviar. Don’t worry — it’s delicious and, afterwards, the trio of bedrooms are as light and lovely as whipped cream.”

You can see all 100 best places to stay in the UK for 2024 (including all reviews) on The Times and The Sunday Times website.