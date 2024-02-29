The duo will be replacing Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby who both left This Morning last year.

However, earlier today (February 29), ITV presenters Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters revealed that financial expert Martin Lewis will host This Morning alongside I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson next week.

Although the Money Saving Expert founder has made numerous appearances to give his latest advice on how viewers can make the most of their money, it will be his first time co-hosting the programme in 21 years.

Hazel Gardiner's here with her simple step by step guide on how to repot your houseplants! pic.twitter.com/kUP6XJti6C — This Morning (@thismorning) February 28, 2024

Announcing the news, Andi said: "I would love for us to say a huge congratulations to Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis for winning RTS Television Journalism Awards last night. Susanna won the Network Presenter of the Year and she was hosting the event and didn't know she'd won.

"Martin won an RTS Special Award for his outstanding contribution to the advancement of television journalism in the last year. How they'll get that all on the little plaque of an RTS Award I'll never know."

He added: "Congratulations, so well deserved.”

When is Martin Lewis co-hosting This Morning?





Rochelle went on to say: "We see it here, obviously Martin here's a lot on the show – he's actually hosting on Monday (March 4) with Josie – we see he helps a lot of people."

I've been expert-ing on @thismorning for 21yrs - in recent times usually from home. Well I'm going in on Monday... because having mentioned off-hand to the producers last week that I'd like to present it ONCE (bucket list thing), they said come on and give it a go!



No idea if… pic.twitter.com/loAsoMX2pz — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) February 29, 2024

The 51-year-old is no stranger when it comes to presenting prime-time morning shows as he often features on Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid.

Commenting on his latest TV role, Martin posted on X, formerly Twitter: “I've been expert-ing on @thismorning for 21yrs - in recent times usually from home. Well I'm going in on Monday... because having mentioned off-hand to the producers last week that I'd like to present it ONCE (bucket list thing), they said come on and give it a go!

“No idea if I'll be any good at it, especially the less serious bits, but it'll be fun to try - before the proper new dynamic duo of Ben & Cat get going.”