Ever since The Traitors began in the UK in 2022, it's brought its big audience with the last series gaining over 34 million views on BBC iPlayer.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider said: "Bosses want big names as the show is getting big viewing figures, and they know they'll have plenty to choose from as The Traitors has huge fans within the showbiz world."

And now, the rumour mill is spinning. Cox, 59, is a pal of host Claudia Winkleman, 52 — and even appeared with her in a sketch for the show.

Omg. According to reports, the BBC ARE asking celebrities to take part in a ‘star studded edition’ of #TheTraitors later this year… and COURTENEY COX is *actually* looking to sign up 👀 pic.twitter.com/2ykKD40oWn — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) February 26, 2024

Previously, Claudia said in a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “So I have some news — The Traitors series two is coming.

“Would you like to get involved?

“I might see you in the castle.”

Courteney then pulled down her hood and said: “Claudia, can I please do it?”

But the host replied: “I’ve said this to you before, it’s no.

“You cannot apply if you’re a celebrity or one as famous as this one.

“Now, off you go.”

In January, Claudia was asked who her dream celebrity contestants would be.

She said: “Victoria Coren Mitchell, so I can cuddle her.

“I know her, that sounds weird.

“Adam Woodyatt, always.

“Andrew Garfield and I’ll have Stephen Fry as well.”

It comes after reports that the producers behind the show have been keeping a close eye on celebrities who are fans of The Traitors and would make good players.

Other celebrity fans of the show include Radio 2’s Zoe Ball, Sherlock and Bond actor Andrew Scott and Crown actress Claire Foy.

Celebrity Traitors odds:

According to Gambling.com, Claudia's pal Courteney is the 4/6 favourite to be part of a Celebrity Traitors cast, while it is 6/4 she is joined in the Scottish castle by Rebekah Vardy.

One mouth-watering prospect would be if Wagatha Christie pair Vardy and Coleen Rooney renewed their rivalry on a celebrity version of The Traitors.

It doesn't look too likely to happen, with Coleen out at 6/1, but if she did sign up she would be the perfect Faithful, after already proving herself as the master of a social media whodunnit, when she accused Rebekah of leaking details of her private life to the press.

Politicians have also recently been keen to take part in reality TV shows, with both Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage entering the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle in the last couple of years.

Former Health Secretary Hancock - who also took part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - is 2/1 to become a Celebrity Traitors cast member, while it's 5/2 that former Brexit Party leader Farage joins the show.

You can watch The Traitors now on BBC iPlayer.