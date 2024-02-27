The game show was recently given a reboot after seven years away from our TV screens and is now hosted by Dancing on Ice and Catchphrase's very own Stephen Mulhern.

The original show aired on Channel 4 in 2005 and was presented by Noel Edmunds, giving contestants the opportunity to win a higher sum of £250,000.

But if you’re wondering what you could discover inside the famous red and blue boxes, now is your chance.

How to apply for Deal or No Deal on ITV

You can apply for the second series of Deal or No Deal on ITV here.

The applications close at midnight on Friday, May 3, 2024.

The website says: “After an incredible return to our screens in 2023, Deal or No Deal is back for a new series on ITV and you can be part of it!

“We’re on the hunt for new contestants to join our fabulous host Stephen Mulhern.

“Do you have what it takes to beat The Banker?

“Applications for Deal or No Deal are now open.”

The latest Deal or No Deal commission will also return with four celebrity specials.

See when the deadline is for Deal or No Deal applications (Image: ITV)

It comes as the successful launch of Deal or No Deal saw the critically acclaimed series reach close to 14 million viewers (13.7m) across all devices, with the new ITV series streamed five million times.

Commenting on the announcement of the new series, host Stephen said: “I am absolutely over the moon that Deal or No Deal is returning to our screens.

“The response has been incredible and series one was an absolute rollercoaster of emotions.

“I loved it! The contestants were a fantastic bunch facing the banker and our new batch of players need to hold their nerve if they want to walk away with the huge jackpot!

“It's such a phenomenal show and I’m absolutely chuffed to bits that we’re going to be doing it all over again. I can't wait to get back to that studio!”