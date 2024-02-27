Fancy going against The Banker? Deal or No Deal applications are now open for the next series on ITV and it could be you who walks away with a life-changing £100,000.
The game show was recently given a reboot after seven years away from our TV screens and is now hosted by Dancing on Ice and Catchphrase's very own Stephen Mulhern.
The original show aired on Channel 4 in 2005 and was presented by Noel Edmunds, giving contestants the opportunity to win a higher sum of £250,000.
But if you’re wondering what you could discover inside the famous red and blue boxes, now is your chance.
How to apply for Deal or No Deal on ITV
You can apply for the second series of Deal or No Deal on ITV here.
The applications close at midnight on Friday, May 3, 2024.
The website says: “After an incredible return to our screens in 2023, Deal or No Deal is back for a new series on ITV and you can be part of it!
“We’re on the hunt for new contestants to join our fabulous host Stephen Mulhern.
“Do you have what it takes to beat The Banker?
“Applications for Deal or No Deal are now open.”
The latest Deal or No Deal commission will also return with four celebrity specials.
It comes as the successful launch of Deal or No Deal saw the critically acclaimed series reach close to 14 million viewers (13.7m) across all devices, with the new ITV series streamed five million times.
Recommended reading:
- Iconic Deal or No Deal moments over the years - from big winners to big mistakes
- Deal or No Deal to return after ITV confirms new series of popular game show
- Why is the prize money less on Deal or No Deal? Viewers all make same complaint
Commenting on the announcement of the new series, host Stephen said: “I am absolutely over the moon that Deal or No Deal is returning to our screens.
“The response has been incredible and series one was an absolute rollercoaster of emotions.
“I loved it! The contestants were a fantastic bunch facing the banker and our new batch of players need to hold their nerve if they want to walk away with the huge jackpot!
“It's such a phenomenal show and I’m absolutely chuffed to bits that we’re going to be doing it all over again. I can't wait to get back to that studio!”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here