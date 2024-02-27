The show will see a group of celebrities leave luxuries behind and head into the Big Brother House with no contact with the outside world.

Cameras will catch their every move and they’ll battle it out to become the winner.

Viewers usually have the power to evict Housemates but this time things are different when it comes to voting.

How Celebrity Big Brother is changing how viewers vote in new series

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best took to the official Celebrity Big Brother X, formerly Twitter, account to share the news with fans.

In a video, the pair explained that the way viewers will vote for the celebrities in the new series will change.

Usually, viewers would vote for the person they’d like to evict from the Big Brother House, however, the new series will see them vote for their favourite celebrity instead.

Speaking about the change, AJ Odudu said: “I don’t know how it’s gonna change the dynamics within the Big Brother House or how fans are gonna rally behind their favourite celebrity but I, for one, cannot wait to find out!”

How to watch the new series of Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother returns to our screens on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will reveal the new cast of famous faces who are entering the iconic Big Brother house in Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch.

Fans can tune into the first episode at 9pm with the new series being available to watch on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Airing on ITV2 and ITVX, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will once again be the only place to watch the famous evictees first live interview plus exclusive features including access to the camera runs, special guest commentary and debate.

That’s not all though as The Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will also return to screens, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player, giving fans the opportunity to watch live footage into the small hours after Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.