Over the years, telly has had a way of bringing us together to delight us with drama or bring tears to our eyes.

Now, a new study of 2000 adults has revealed the most iconic, shocking and funny moments of the British silver screen from the past 20 years.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of entertainment at Sky, added: “We’ve seen some iconic telly over the years, and it’s always a joy to discuss our favourite moments with friends and loved ones.

"That’s exactly what Rob, Alison and Josh will be doing on Rob Beckett’s Smart TV, unpicking everything from the unlikeliest accidents in Casualty to iconic lines in Game of Thrones. We can’t wait to share it with TV-lovers everywhere this week.”

The Only Fools and Horses bar fall scene, Fawlty Towers ‘Don’t Mention the War’ moment - and Susan Boyle’s first Britain’s Got Talent audition are all named among the UK's top 20 most memorable.

EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis’ moving dance to no music on Strictly Come Dancing made the top five alongside and David Brent’s famous dance in The Office.

When it comes to soaps, the top moments included Dirty Den's and Angie’s divorce and Zoe Slater shouting ‘you ain’t my mother’ at Kat in EastEnders.

And on daytime telly, Alison Hammond accidentally pushing a sailor into the Albert Dock in Liverpool was another unforgettable moment.

Most iconic British TV moments of the past 50 years

1. Only Fools and Horses – Del Boy falls through the bar

2. Fawlty Towers - ‘Don’t Mention the War’ scene

3. Britain’s Got Talent - Susan Boyle’s first audition

4. Strictly Come Dancing - Rose Ayling-Ellis dances without music

5. The Office - David Brent dance scene

6. Planet Earth II – baby iguanas are chased by racer snakes

7. The Inbetweeners – Bus wankers

8. EastEnders - Dirty Den’s death

9. EastEnders - You ain’t my mother

10. Line of Duty - Dot exposed as the Caddy

11. Gavin and Stacey - Nessa’s proposal

12. Coronation Street - Tram crash

13. This Morning – Gino D’Acampo “If my grandmother had wheels she would’ve been a bike”

14. BBC live interview of Guy Goma, who was wrongly mistaken for an interviewee

15. Celebrity Big Brother - “David’s Dead”

16. Come Dine with Me - “What a sad little life, Jane”

17. Sherlock – Sherlock falls from building (apparent death)

18. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here” – Gillian McKeith collapses

19. BBC reporter gives the camera the middle finger

20. This Morning - Alison Hammond pushes sailor into the Albert Dock during weather report

Artist Bill McConkey has created an illustration which combines some of the best 40 scenes into one striking image. (Bill McConkey) (Image: Bill McConkey)

The illustration marks the launch of the list and celebrates the launch of a brand-new panel show for TV lovers led by comedian Rob Beckett called Smart TV.

80% of the best TV memories remain timeless, according to the survey's participants which goes to show much influence British TV continues to have.

Meanwhile, half of the respondents said iconic moments played an instrumental role in their childhood.

When it comes to what makes a TV moment great, the character involved (55%), a surprise twist (51%) and storytelling (43%) were deemed the most critical factors.

Other important features include iconic catchphrases (39%) and the show’s cultural impact (22%).

It also emerged 83% have moments where they reminisce about the most memorable TV events, according to research from OnePoll.

Rob Beckett’s Smart TV airs weekly from 29th February on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.