The popular evening show has been on air for more than 20 years but the Geordie pair have decided they want to break and focus on other projects.

Ahead of the final series of Saturday Night Takeaway for some time, Ant and Dec hinted that it would be bigger than ever before.

However, viewers have spotted that one popular segment has not made its long-awaited return.

Why has Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway stopped a Place on the Plane?





Back in October 2023, an inside source told The Sun that ITV had decided to scrap the Place on the Plane segment on the Ant and Dec show.

Sharing: “The team working on 'Saturday Night Takeaway' wanted to shake up the show for the final series.

"It is gearing up to be their most spectacular show yet.”

The news comes as the team behind the show, which first started in 2002, promises the "most spectacular" series of Saturday Night Takeaway to date with "numerous surprises".

Series 1 vs Series 20 🥹#SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/omL4E0Czg5 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 24, 2024

An ITV spokesperson told the outlet: "As such there will be numerous surprises, alongside the biggest viewer holiday giveaway in Takeaway history.

"The 2024 series will be a brilliant celebration of 20 amazing years on screen."

Previously, the Place on the Plane segment saw lucky winners jet off to Florida for an all-paid vacation to Universal Orlando.

While The Sun reported the team behind Saturday Night Takeaway decided to shake up the show, there were also reports that some were disappointed that British Airways had flown across the Atlantic twice with an empty vessel seeing 264,000 litres of fuel emitted and 700,000 kgs of carbon dioxide in the process.

Many were not happy with the flightseeing ITV shared the following statement: “ITV shows aim to achieve the highest standards of sustainability both on and off the screen and our efforts have been recognised by achieving BAFTA's 'Albert Certification' standard which is the TV industry standard kitemark for sustainability in the UK and is a requirement for all ITV shows."

According to The Mirror, ITV decided to not take away from Ant and Dec’s impressive milestone, they would instead end the Place on the Plane segment.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV1 Saturdays from 7pm.