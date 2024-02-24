The first episode of the popular show saw the Geordie duo give away holidays to the entire audience, face off in Ant vs Dec and even prank Simon Cowell.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was last pranked in 2003 in the first-ever prank on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Now after two decades, the duo were able to prank Cowell again in their ‘biggest challenge’ ever.

These reactions tell us everything we need to know 🤣 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/mDAfTZoBPO — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 24, 2024

Simon Cowell hilariously pranked on Saturday Night Takeaway

In the latest prank, the BGT morning bike ride was disrupted by fake police officers claiming Cowell had broken cycling laws by driving down the wrong side of the road and that the colour of his bike did not match Malibu colour regulations.

The prank went on as Ant and Dec surprised Cowell appearing on America’s Got Talent as two magician assistants.

Cowell had to take part in the act but thought something had gone seriously wrong when leaving him trapped in the box.

Eventually, Ant and Dec revealed it was all a prank leaving the BGT judge in shock and very sweary.

Watching behind the scenes of the prank, Cowell was in disbelief that Ant and Dec were behind it all, crying with laughter.

Viewers of the ITV show were quick to take to X, formally Twitter, sharing their reactions to the prank on Cowell.

As one fan said: “This is brilliant!!” and another added: “This is hilarious, I'm going to miss this show so much.”

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV1 at 7pm on Saturday evenings.