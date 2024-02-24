Together, the pair have hosted shows since it began in 2002 and have come a long since their start in Byker Grove in 1989.

Since making the move from acting to hosting, Ant and Dec have gone on to present Britain Got Talent, Saturday Night Takeaway along with I'm a Celebrity.

With a hefty catalogue of shows and productions (and music) under their belts, it's not surprising that Ant and Dec have made a fortune.

How much are Ant and Dec worth?





It is believed that the presenting duo are worth around £62 million each.

According to The Sun, Ant and Dec signed a £40 million three-year deal with ITV in 2022.

We’re ready for ya! See you on the telly 🥳🙌 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/lsetFN21lT — antanddec (@antanddec) February 24, 2024

The deal includes presenting family favourites like Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

This deal is expected to be worth £50 million but the exact amount is unknown.

How did Ant and Dec make their fortune?

The Newcastle presenters got their start as actors in the CBBC kids series Byker Grove in the 1980s.

Following the show, they became pop musicians under the same names as their TV characters in the series - PJ and Duncan.

Together, they have 43 National Television Awards and 18 Bafta Television Awards across their careers.

Ant and Dec are also reported to have invested a lot in property and are thought to own houses with around £10 million combined value.

They also own a production company together called Mitre and Hurley which is a promotions firm which is named after Ant’s dog.

The pair also have their production companies, with Ant’s being called Teecourt and Dec's called Deecourt.