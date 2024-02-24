Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly had previously shared they would be taking a ‘pause’ from the show after the 2024 series.

The pair, both 48, began their career on Byker Grove in 1989 and have since become an iconic hosting duo, presenting the likes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here and Limitless Win.

Although Ant and Dec are expected to return to their other hosting duties, Ant has now revealed why the pair are taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant McPartlin reveals the real reason Saturday Night Takeaway is ending

Speaking in an interview with Flaunt magazine, Ant discussed what was next for the pair and why they would be taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway:

“A lot, we do the show and then Britain's Got Talent, but on a more personal level, part of the reason we're pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family. We've both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit."

The ITV star added that they have “lots of ideas” and opportunities on offer but they would like to decide what to do “next” and when “the next chapter begins”.

Adding: “So that's what we're gonna do when Saturday Night Takeaway is out of the way.”

What to expect from the final series of ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway

The final series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will see the pair bring back iconic segments from the last 20 years.

Including the likes of Guest Announcers, Undercover, Guess the Ads, End of the Show Show and brand new Little Ant and Dec.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will air on ITV1 at 7pm on Saturday evenings.