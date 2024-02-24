But fear not, it is still being shown on Saturday evening, just a little bit later than normal.

It’s the second quarter-final of the competition which will see another four contenders returning to claim their place in the semi-finals.

Last week saw Finley from Doncaster forced to pull out of the first quarter-final due to sustaining a knee injury earlier in the series.

This meant another contestant called Wesley took his place instead, who went on to win the round against opponent Finlay.

Finley said: "My knee's lost a lot of strength, but I'm staying positive and I'm very hopeful for the future. Back next year, fitter, faster and stronger."

He added: “I could not be passing this onto a better guy, Wesley is a great guy and he's going to put one hell of a show on for everyone watching."

For the women’s team, Bronte went head-to-head with Tasha, but it was Bronte who claimed a spot in the semi-finals.

What time is Gladiators on TV tonight?





Tonight, Gladiators will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7.10pm until 8.10pm.

The show, which is hosted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, has been moved slightly due to England playing against Scotland in the third round of the Six Nations, which takes place at Murrayfield.

Although coverage by Gabby Logan, Martin Johnson and Sam Warburton begins from 4pm, kick-off is at 4.45pm.

Recommended reading:

Who is on Gladiators tonight?





The second quarter-final will see Jake take on Chung and Marie-Louise will battle it out against Nia.

Once again, one of the most recognisable voices in top-flight football, commentator Guy Mowbray will be providing the voiceover commentary on all the action for the show as the brave contenders take on the mighty challenges and the even mightier Gladiators.

Ex-Premier League Football referee Mark Clattenburg as well as Sonia Mkoloma and Lee Phillips will have their whistles to hand to keep the Gladiators in check.