Those in charge of booking the stars to enter the Australian jungle have been told to “avoid, avoid, avoid” politicians.

It’s thought the new decision is due to the 2024 series airing near to the rumoured general election in autumn.

TV insiders said it was time for the show to “focus on other types of celebrities” and “steer clear of the controversial figures from the world of politics,” according to The Mirror.

I’m A Celebrity 2024 series doesn’t feel like ‘right moment’ to include politicians

A source told the publisher: “In the past it’s been really interesting to see which politicians are willing to join the show, with some even serving MPs."

They added: "But this year, with an election looming, it doesn’t feel like the right moment for that.

“Coming on top of Farage not helping to pull in the punters last year, and Ant and Dec making it clear they want a change, this year it’s a case of avoid, avoid, avoid.

“It’s time for something different so it’s fair to say no one is seeking any controversial figures from the world of politics at this stage.”

Former MEP Nigel Farage was the latest political figure to appear on I’m A Celebrity last year.

The 59-year-old came in third place and was supposedly paid £1.5 million for his stint in the famous camp.

He followed the likes of ex-health secretary Matt Hancock who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2022 and was also voted out in third place by the public.

In 2012, Nadine Dorries lost the Conservative whip after she entered the camp on the reality TV show, but it was restored in 2013 after she apologised for taking part without permission.

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec recently made their views clear on politicians being included in future line-ups during a post-show chat on social media last year.

When viewers asked the Geordie duo if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could be a future campmate, Dec said: “I think we do a year without any politicians.”

Ant added: “Agreed, agreed, agreed.”