Although you can sometimes get a discount automatically on your council tax bill, this is not always the case.

If you're unsure whether you're already getting a discount, check your bill or contact the council.

You might still be entitled to one if you're not getting a discount. It depends on who lives in the property.

Check if you can apply for Council Tax Reduction (CTR)

If you’re on a low income you might be able to get your council tax reduced. If you get benefits or have other people living with you, this might affect how much your council tax is reduced.

Your local council will ask you for details about your income and your circumstances, so they can work out if you’re entitled to Council Tax Reduction (CTR). They will then work out your new bill and tell you how much council tax you need to pay.

If you have other people living with you who are aged 18 or over, you might all be responsible for paying council tax. Only one of you needs to apply for CTR.

If you're awarded CTR, you won't normally get an actual payment. The council will reduce the amount of council tax you have to pay.

Check if you can get a single-person discount

If you're the only adult in your home, you’ll get a 25% discount on your council tax bill.

When working out how many people live in a property, some people aren’t counted - they’re called ‘disregarded people’.

If everyone who lives in the property is disregarded there’s still a council tax bill, but it will have a 50% discount.

If everyone in your home is a student or severely mentally impaired, you won't pay any council tax.

Tell the council if you're entitled to a discount because someone has moved out. You're entitled to the discount from when the person moved out, even if you told the council later.

Some other people might also be disregarded - for example, some live-in care workers. Your local council will tell you if they’re disregarded when you apply.

If you live with an adult who isn’t disregarded

You might be able to get another discount called a 'second adult rebate’. The person you live with must be on a low income or getting certain benefits.

If you have another home

Your local council might give you a discount if you have another home you don't live in - for example, if it's not safe to live in or it's connected to your main home.