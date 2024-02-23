Payments of the final cost of living boost of the financial year began on February 6, with those in receipt of Universal Credit and some other means tested benefits eligible.

Payments to all eligible households were set to be made by February 22.

If you have not received it your payment yet, you will be able to report the missing payment to the DWP.

In order to do so, you will need your National Insurance number.

The guidance says: “Before reporting a missing payment, check your bank, building society or credit union account, or your Payment Exception Service voucher receipt.

“The payment will be made separately from your benefit.

“Do not report the same missing payment more than once. We will reply to you as soon as we can.”

You will be able to spot the payment in your account as it will be accompanied by the code “DWP COL” followed by your National Insurance number.

You can report a missing cost of living payment here.

DWP £299 cost of living payment eligibility

People in the UK were eligible for the £299 cost of living payment in February, according to the Gov.uk website, if they receive any of the following benefits or tax credits:

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

The cost of living payment will be made separately from other benefits.

You will not get a payment if you are only getting New Style ESA, contributory ESA, or New Style JSA.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is also encouraging low-income pensioners who are not already receiving Pension Credit to check their eligibility, as they could still qualify for the cost-of-living payment in February.