People all over the world have been affected by skin cancer including the likes of Duchess of York - Sarah Ferguson, Australian actor Hugh Jackman and radio DJ Chris Evans.

There are two types of skin cancer - melanoma and non-melanoma.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other areas of the body, according to the NHS.

While non-melanoma skin cancer, NHS inform says, refers to "a group of cancers that slowly develop in the upper layers of the skin" .

Non-melanoma is the more common of the skin cancers, while melanoma spreads faster in the body.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the world. (Image: NHS)

You or someone you know may have skin cancer so here are the symptoms to look out for and ways to avoid getting it.

Skin cancer symptoms

Melanoma skin cancer

Signs of melanoma skin cancer include a new mole appearing on your body or a change in an existing mole, the NHS says.

"Melanomas can appear anywhere on your body, but they're more common in areas that are often exposed to the sun," the NHS website continues.

"Some rarer types can affect the eyes, soles of the feet, palms of the hands or genitals.

"Check your skin for any unusual changes. Use a mirror or ask a partner or friend to check any areas you cannot see."

Moles that could be associated with melanoma skin cancer include ones that are:

Uneven (shape or edges)

Mix of colours

Large

Have changed over time

People are urged to see a GP if they have a mole that has:

Changed size, shape or colour

Is painful or itchy

Inflamed, bleeding or crusty

A new or unusual mark on your skin that has not gone away after a few weeks

A dark area under a nail that has not been caused by an injury

There are two types of skin cancer - melanoma and non-melanoma. (Image: Getty Images)

Non-melanoma skin cancer

The main symptom of non-melanoma skin cancer is a growth or unusual patch on the skin, the NHS website says.

Any part of your skin can be affected, but it's most common in areas exposed to the sun, such as the:

Head, face and ears

Neck and shoulders

Back

Hands

Lower legs

The NHS adds: "The growths or patches can vary in colour, size and texture."

People are urged to see a GP if they have a growth on their skin that:

Is getting bigger or has changed colour or texture

Hurts, itches, bleeds, crusts or scabs for more than 4 weeks

Skin cancer pictures - what it looks like

The NHS website has shared a number of photos showing examples of various forms of skin cancer:

Melanoma skin cancer

Melanoma skin cancer can come in the form of a mole that is either changed over time, is uneven in shape, is a mix of colours or is large. (Image: NHS)

Non-melanoma skin cancer

A few examples of non-melanoma skin cancers provided by the NHS. (Image: NHS)

Causes of skin cancer

The most common cause of skin cancer (both melanoma and non-melanoma) is ultraviolet (UV) light, according to the NHS.

UV light comes from the sun and is also used in sunbeds.

Skin cancer is more common in older people, but younger people can also get it.

You're also more likely to get skin cancer, the NHS says, if you have:

Pale skin that burns easily in the sun

Red or fair hair

Blue or green eyes

A large number of freckles or moles

Had a lot of sun exposure and you've had sunburn a lot in the past

Used sunbeds a lot

A history of skin cancer in your family or you've had skin cancer before

How to avoid getting skin cancer

The NHS says: "Staying safe in the sun is the best way to lower your chance of getting skin cancer (both melanoma and non-melanoma)."

It recommends:

Staying out of the sun during the hottest part of the day (11am to 3pm in the UK)

Keeping your arms and legs covered and wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses when outside to provide protection against UV rays

Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 and at least 4-star UVA protection – make sure you reapply it regularly

Make sure babies and children are protected from the sun

For more information, visit the NHS website or if you have any concerns contact your local GP.