Changing these is important with experts recommending that we do this on a semi-regular basis to ensure our comfort and health.

If you're wondering how often you should be changing your pillows, we have you covered.

Why is it important for me to change my pillows?





Older pillows can cause allergies to flair up as well as back and neck pain. (Image: Getty)

According to Mattress Online, there are several very important reasons you should be changing your pillows on a semi-regular basis.

Pillows that are used for too long begin to offer very little support to your neck and shoulders, causing pain and discomfort throughout your day.

You could also suffer from tension headaches because of the lack of head support with allergies also likely to flair up more than usual.

How often should I be changing my pillows?





Sleep Foundation states that you should change your pillows every 1 to 2 years with the website adding that this ensures they support your neck and shoulders, are clean and that they are free of allergens.

Mattresses should be changed every 6 to 8 years. (Image: Getty)

How often should I change my mattress?





Mattresses on the other hand have a longer shelf life with Dormeo recommending that you change these out every 6 to 8 years as their average lifespan is around 7 years.

The site states that people should change their mattresses as over time our bodies shed skin cells and fluids, creating the "perfect breeding ground for bacteria and allergens like dust mites and mould".

However, foam mattresses can last anywhere from 10 to 20 years, far surpassing traditional spring mattresses.

This is because foam variants can not only mould themselves around your body but can also go back into place once you've gotten out of bed.