Just some of the former contestants who returned included Sophie Piper, Tyler Cruickshank, Molly Smith, Callum Jones and Mitchel Taylor.

But after weeks of drama, dumpings and bombshells in the South African sun, the time has come for host Maya Jama to crown the winners, as chosen by ITV viewers.

It comes as ITV revealed a huge twist last night (February 18) which saw previous stars from this year's series gather around the fire pit to vote for who they wanted to be dumped from the island.

First Look: The All Stars celebrate their place in the final with a VIP pool party🏝️



Find out which Couple will win at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX #LoveIsland #AllStars pic.twitter.com/FGUY6iZB8H — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 19, 2024

Sadly, Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted were forced to pack their suitcases and head out the door.

Who are the finalists on Love Island: All Stars UK?





Throughout this series, 25 contestants have entered the villa but only 10 remain. Here are the five couples in the Love Island: All Stars final:

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk

Georgia Steele and Toby Aromolaran

Jess Gale and Callum Jones

Molly Smith and Tom Clare

Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie

What is the Love Island: All Stars prize money?





The winning couple of Love Island: All Stars will receive £50,000 in prize money and share it between them.

This has stayed the same since the first series almost 10 years ago.

What time is the Love Island: All Stars final?





Love Island: All Stars will air tonight (February 19) from 9pm until 10.35pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

This will conclude the 11th series of the reality dating show which has been on our TV screens since 2015.

It’s had many spin-offs including Winter Love Island and Love Island Games.

How to vote in Love Island: All Stars final

Fans can vote for their favourite couple of the series via the Love Island app.

You have until 8.45pm tonight to cast your vote.

All previous episodes of Love Island are available to watch on ITVX now.