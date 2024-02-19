These services are not funded by the National Health Service (NHS) with all money going to these coming from grants and donations.

If you've ever wondered how much it costs to send an air ambulance out to help someone in need, look no further.

What are the main air ambulance services in the UK?





Air ambulance services exist in Regions across England as well as in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. (Image: PA)

There are a number of regional air ambulance services dotted all around the UK with rescue organisations existing in Essex and Northumberland under the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance and Great North Air Ambulance.

There are also services in Scotland and Wales such as the Scottish Air Ambulance and Wales Air Ambulance.

How much does it cost for an air ambulance to take someone to the hospital?





According to Burnetts Solicitors, it can cost on average £4600 when an air ambulance attends an incident and transports a patient to a hospital.

This takes into consideration aircraft fuel, critical care team time and any medication or intervention that has to be carried before the patient is transported to A&E.

It can cost the NHS £252 to transport a patient to A&E. (Image: PA)

How much does it cost the NHS to send an ambulance out?





Hudgell Solicitors states that it costs the NHS around £7 to make a call to the ambulance emergency room and a further £252 if an ambulance is required to attend a scene and transfer someone to a hospital.

How much does it cost to go to A&E in the UK?





It was also found that the cost of a single trip to A&E in the UK is around £419 for the NHS before any specialist treatment is carried out.

If the patient requires a bed for the night, the price rises by nearly £300 to £722.