Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will reveal the new cast of famous faces who are entering the iconic Big Brother house in Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch.

The celebrities will leave luxury behind and they’ll take part in the social experiment as they’re isolated from the outside world.

Cameras will catch their every move and they’ll battle it out to become the winner.

Every night Celebrity Big Brother will be followed by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live - giving viewers additional exclusive content.

Airing on ITV2 and ITVX, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will once again be the only place to watch the famous evictees first live interview plus exclusive features including access to the camera runs, special guest commentary and debate.

That’s not all though as The Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will also return to screens, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player, giving fans the opportunity to watch live footage into the small hours after Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

The wait is almost over... Celebrity Big Brother returns Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, @ITVX and @WeAreSTV 👁 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/4Bj64R9CF2 — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 19, 2024

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 start?





Celebrity Big Brother starts on Monday, March 4 and fans can tune into the first episode at 9pm to see the Housemates be revealed for the first time.

The new series will be available to watch on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.