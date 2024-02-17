Celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora returned for the final time this season as they attempted to figure out who was behind the mask of the remaining three contestants.

Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon also joined the judging panel for The Masked Singer grand final, while Joel Dommet was back as host of the show.

🎤 Thanks for taking THE TRIP to rock the GRAND FINAL Panel with us @RobBrydon! 🕺🎭 #MaskedSingerUK 🎉 pic.twitter.com/4jLqIMu4bS — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 17, 2024

The final started with a special performance from all twelve masked singers from the 2024 series including the likes of Air Fryer (The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle), Maypole (Pussycat Dolls' Melody Thornton) and Rat (Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas).

Each of the three finalists - Piranha, Cricket and Big Foot then took to the stage to perform before the celebrity judges were given several new clues, including from Doctor Who star David Tennant via pre-recorded clips.

The three finalists also performed special duets with past masked singers during the final.

Cricket performed a duet alongside mushroom - Charlotte Church; Piranha sung with Fawn - Natalie Appleton and Big Foot performed with Phoenix - Ricky Wilson.

Who was the first contestant unmasked on The Masked Singer UK 2024 final?

After all three characters had performed in The Masked Singer 2024 final the crowd had their say as to who their favourite was.

Piranha and Big Foot received the most votes meaning they were saved, making it through to the last part of the grand final.

But cricket received the fewest votes meaning they were eliminated and unmasked just short of being crowned champion champion of The Masked Singer 2024.

Singing legend Lemar was revealed as the celebrity behind the cricket mask, finishing in third place.

Who won The Masked Singer 2024?





After Cricket (Lemar) had been eliminated the final two - Piranha and Big Foot performed one last time.

Following these performances Piranha was revealed as the winner of The Masked Singer 2024, meaning Big Foot finished runner up.

Big Foot was unmasked first, with TV personality Alex Brooker (from the Last Leg) revealed as the celebrity behind the mask.

Piranha then returned to the stage to be unmasked.

The celebrity behind the Piranha costume and the winner of The Masked Singer 2024 was McFly's Danny Jones.

Ora said Jones was one of the "best voices I've ever heard".

Before Jones added he'd had "the most amazing time" on the show and he was "so happy" to be named the winner of The Masked Singer 2024.