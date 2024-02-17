Celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora returned for the final time this season as they attempted to figure out who was behind the mask of the remaining three contestants.

Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon also joined the judging panel for The Masked Singer grand final, while Joel Dommet was back as host of the show.

The final started with a special performance from all twelve masked singers from the 2024 series including the likes of Air Fryer (The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle), Maypole (Pussycat Dolls' Melody Thornton) and Rat (Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas).

🎭✨ THE GRAND FINAL IS HERE!!! 👑🏆 ✨ Three FINALISTS are seeking glory but only ONE will be CROWNED your WINNER of THE #MaskedSingerUK 2024 🦶🐟🦗 pic.twitter.com/S7wPY6VvtP — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 17, 2024

Each of the three finalists - Piranha, Cricket and Big Foot then took to the stage to perform before the celebrity judges were given several new clues, including from Doctor Who star David Tennant via pre-recorded clips.

Who was the first contestant unmasked on The Masked Singer UK 2024 final?





After all three characters had performed in The Masked Singer 2024 final the crowd had their say as to who their favourite was.

Piranha and Big Foot received the most votes meaning they were saved, making it through to the last part of the grand final.

But Cricket received the fewest votes meaning they were eliminated and unmasked just short of being crowned champion champion of The Masked Singer 2024.

Singing legend Lemar was revealed as the celebrity behind the cricket mask and was therefore eliminated from the show - finishing in third place.

You can tune in for the rest of The Masked Singer final now on ITV1, STV and ITVX.