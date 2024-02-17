Celebrity Big Brother is set to return on ITV in March 2024.

This follows the successful reboot of Big Brother which returned to UK television screens in 2023 for the first time in nearly six years.

Big Brother fans were given their first look at the celebrity series, which will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, this week with ITV releasing a teaser clip of the revamped show.

Celebrities… you can run, but there’s one place you can’t hide 📷 Celebrity Big Brother, coming this March to ITV1 and ITVX #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/pFjYz8Nh3W — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 15, 2024

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured contestants

Rumours have already begun circulating about who will appear on Celebrity Big Brother in 2024.

Celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024, according to Capital FM, include:

Rebekah Vardy (media personality and Jamie Vardy's wife)

Baga Chipz (RuPaul's Drag Race UK)

Joey Essex (The Only Way is Essex)

Levi Roots (Dragons' Den star and entrepreneur)

Chloe Burrows (Love Island)

James Haskell (former England rugby player)

Ekin-Su Culculoglu (Love Island)

While former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield could also be set to take part in the new series, according to The Mirror.

EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier and his brother Freddie are also said to be among those considering taking part in Celebrity Big Brother, the Mail Online reported.

Jack Tweed issues warning to Bobby and Freddie Brazier about Celebrity Big Brother

But Goody's widower, Jack Tweed, has issued a warning to his stepsons urging them not to go on Celebrity Big Brother.

Goody rose to fame after appearing on the third series of Big Brother in 2002, where she finished in fourth place.

She re-entered the house with Tweed - who was her boyfriend at the time - for Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.

During her time in the house, she clashed with fellow housemate, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, resulting in a major race scandal, the Mail reported.

Tweed said both Brazier boys were beginning to make a name for themselves and going on Celebrity Big Brother "would not be worth the risk".

Speaking to the Mail, he said: "My advice would be to stay well clear. It is not worth it.

"Me and Jade did not have a great experience. It ended in disaster.

"It caused a lot of problems. If they asked me what I think having been on it myself I would say avoid it."

Jade Goody died of cervical cancer in March 2009, just one month after marrying Jack Tweed. (Image: Chris Radburn/PA)

Tweed added: "Jade would be so proud of both of them. I know I am. That show caused major problems. It was a total nightmare.

"They are both doing brilliantly, it just would not be worth the risk. I am sure that is also the official advice they will be getting.

"These reality shows sound great for young and upcoming people but they have negative sides as well. It's not all they are meant to be."

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 start?





ITV has previously stated Celebrity Big Brother will return in March 2024, but an exact start date is yet to be revealed.

The celebrities will take up residence in the iconic Big Brother house.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The show, when it goes to air, will be followed each night by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live to give viewers extra exclusive content.

The Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will also return, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player.

Celebrity Big Brother starts this March on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.