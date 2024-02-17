Celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora will return for the final time this season as they try and figure out who is behind the mask of the remaining three costumes.

Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon will also join the judging panel for The Masked Singer grand final on Saturday (February 17), while Joel Dommet will also be back as host of the show.

🎭🎤 Get ready for the ULTIMATE SHOWDOWN on #MaskedSingerUK NEXT WEEK! 🌟 The GRAND FINAL is just around the corner! Who will hit the high notes and be crowned the MASKED CHAMPION? 🕵️‍♂️ @ITV @ITVX & @WeAreSTV! 📺🎶 pic.twitter.com/g4y1ZAcG2P — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 10, 2024

So far nine celebrities have been unmasked during the 2024 season of The Masked Singer UK revealing the likes of Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas (Rat), The Pussycat Dolls' Melody Thornton (Maypole) and TV presenter Lorraine Kelly (Owl).

The celebrities unmasked on The Masked Singer 2024 so far have been:

Episode 1: Weather - Dionne Warwick (Grammy Award-winning singer)

Episode 2: Chicken Cesar Salad - Alexander Armstrong (TV presenter)

Episode 3: Rat - Shirley Ballas (Dancing legend and Strictly Come Dancing head judge)

Episode 4: Bubble Tea - Julia Sawalha (Actress and Absolutely Fabulous star)

Episode 5: Owl - Lorraine Kelly (Daytime TV presenter)

Episode 6: Dippy Egg - Nicky Campbell (TV and Radio presenter)

Episode 6: Maypole - Melody Thornton (Pussycat Dolls)

Episode 7: Air Fryer - Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman)

Episode 7: Eiffel Tower - Tiffany (80s pop singer)

What time is The Masked Singer 2024 final on tonight?





After seven weeks the number of contestants on The Masked Singer 2024 has been whittled down from 12 to three with only Piranha, Big Foot and Cricket remaining.

🎭 Are you READY for the GRAND FINAL? 🤩 THREE Masked Singers REMAIN 👀 Who will be crowned WINNER of THE MASKED SINGER 2024 🏆🎶 Tune in TONIGHT 👉 7:20pm on @ITV @ITVX & @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/vuefx72iVT — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 17, 2024

All 12 masked singers will return for tonight's final for a special group performance, while the identity of the three finalists will also be revealed and the winner of the 2024 series crowned.

The Masked Singer 2024 grand final will also feature three previous singers who will perform three "one-of-a-kind duets", according to Freeview.

The Masked Singer 2024 final will air tonight (Saturday, February 17) on ITV1, ITVX and STV at 7.20pm with the show set to conclude at 8.50pm.