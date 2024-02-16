But the TV presenter won’t be going too far away from ITV as he is swapping to host the broadcaster's flagship programme This Morning along with Cat Deeley.

The duo has been confirmed as the new permanent presenters and will replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield who both left the show last year.

Ben announced his departure in a post on Instagram to his 559k followers, with a photo of himself alongside GMB co-stars Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh.

It's official! Say hello to our new #ThisMorning presenters! 👋 Welcome to the family. We can’t wait to see you soon! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GU0RNd6hfF — This Morning (@thismorning) February 16, 2024

The 49-year-old said: “Ten years has flown by at GMB. I’ve loved every minute, (well not those minutes immediately after the alarm goes off at 3.30am) but all the others have been incredible. As have these amazing women I’ve been lucky enough to sit alongside, work with, laugh with and on the odd occasions drink with!

“I will miss working with them and the whole team - and I’m very grateful that they are just next door so that whenever I get nostalgic I know they aren’t too far away.”

Hundreds of fans have now commented on the post, sharing their well wishes, but some are said to be “gutted” over Ben’s exit.

Others have even pleaded that he “takes Kate with him.”

One fan wrote: “Congratulations Ben, only wish it were you and @kategarraway dream team.”

“Please take Kate with you. ITV listen to your viewers,” said another.

A viewer also agreed, writing: “So exciting for you. you will be missed. Take Kate with you. Good luck xx”

This account added: “Gutted your leaving,love you and Kate on gmtv.”

Meanwhile, fellow TV presenter Andi Peters said: “You get a lie in! Good work. Ten great years!”

I’m A Celebrity star and This Morning favourite Josie Gibson also congratulated Ben and said “we can’t wait to have you.”

BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball commented: “congratulations Ben blimey you deserve those lie ins. and can't wait to watch you and Cat magic x”

Ben has also presented other ITV shows including Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior UK.

He returned to This Morning over the last year for a stint to work with Holly, who left the sofa in October.